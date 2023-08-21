The $300k Ford Mustang GTD: A New Era for the Mustang

The second-generation Ford GT with its powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine has come to an end. However, the $300k Ford Mustang GTD is stepping in to take its place as a new flagship supercar. With over 800 horsepower and no mid-engine configuration, the GTD is set to make a statement in the automotive world.

While some may have hoped for a mid-engine battle between the Mustang GTD and the C8 Chevy Corvette, the high price tag of limited series production makes it unlikely. Ford’s confidence in creating an expensive and less powerful vehicle compared to the Ram TRX F-150 Raptor R demonstrates their willingness to take risks. The GTD, developed alongside the Mustang GT3 racer, will feature extensive use of carbon fiber panels and aims to be the fastest roadgoing Mustang ever.

Key features of the GTD include a pushrod suspension with adjustable spring rate and ride height, active aerodynamics, and a carbon fiber driveshaft. The car will also be equipped with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine and a bespoke dry sump oil system. Additionally, there will be magnesium wheels, an optional titanium exhaust, and carbon-ceramic brakes.

Ford President and CEO, Jim Farley, describes the GTD as a race car for the road. This unique approach sets the GTD apart from its predecessors and showcases Ford’s dedication to pushing boundaries. The GTD’s near 50/50 weight distribution and impressive horsepower make it a formidable competitor, potentially replacing the Shelby models in Ford’s lineup.

The future of the Shelby nameplate remains uncertain, as Ford introduces new monikers like Dark Horse and GTD. However, there may still be room for additional Shelby models with different horsepower ranges. Ford’s focus on corner-carving performance suggests a shift away from traditional muscle car characteristics.

Ultimately, it is up to time to determine how fans will receive these changes. Ford’s goal of creating a lighter and more nimble Mustang could potentially reshape the perception of the iconic pony car.