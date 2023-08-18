CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Ford Unveils Street-Legal Ultra-High-Performance Mustang GTD

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
Ford has introduced a new street-legal ultra-high-performance Mustang GTD, developed alongside its upcoming Le Mans GT3 pony car. While it shares similarities with the GT3 racer, the 2025 Mustang GTD offers even better performance. Aerodynamically, the GTD features carbon-fiber body panels and a large rear wing, designed to maximize performance. The design team worked collaboratively with the GT3 and aero teams to create an aerodynamics-driven design.

Under the hood, the Mustang GTD is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, capable of producing an estimated 800 horsepower. Unlike the GT3 race car, the GTD is not limited by racing regulations, allowing Ford to push the boundaries of performance.

In addition to its powerful engine, the GTD features various enhancements for track performance. The truck’s storage space has been removed to accommodate components such as the semi-active inboard-mounted rear suspension, hydraulic control system, and transaxle cooling system. There is also an optional active aerodynamic package available, including a hydraulically-controlled rear wing and front flaps.

Ford’s goal is for the Mustang GTD to achieve a lap time of under seven minutes at the Nürburgring. The limited-edition GTD is expected to be available for purchase in late 2024 with a price tag of $300,000.

With its impressive performance and cutting-edge technology, the Mustang GTD represents Ford’s commitment to delivering a top-tier, street-legal supercar experience.

