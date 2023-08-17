Ford’s Secret Mustang GTD Leaks Ahead of Official Unveiling

Earlier this year, Ford introduced its next-generation Mustang with updated styling, a more powerful lineup, and the new top-of-the-line model called the Dark Horse. However, it now seems that Ford may have been secretly working on another Mustang variant that brings race-ready technology to the highway.

A leaked video from YouTuber StangMode has revealed a car called the Mustang GTD, which appears to be based on the Mustang GT3 designed for professional racers. The video shows a dark blue seventh-generation Mustang with distinct visual enhancements. These include a large rear wing, similar to the one used in the GT3, as well as various new vents and intakes, including some massive intakes behind the front wheels.

Speculations suggest that if this is a track-ready car, Ford may have made significant changes under the hood. This could include “bespoke” suspension, weight-saving technologies like carbon fiber bodywork, and possibly carbon fiber wheels. As for the engine, there are possibilities that it could be a street-legal version of the GT3’s 5.4-liter V-8, either naturally aspirated or supercharged/turbocharged, delivering over 500 horsepower.

The article mentions the potential for a gearbox tweak and the addition of a paddle shift system, possibly even a dual-clutch transaxle gearbox similar to the GT3 racer.

Interestingly, Ford CEO Jim Farley previously posed the question of whether there should be a street-going variant of the Mustang GT3. This further adds to the speculation surrounding the leaked Mustang GTD.

Ford has yet to make an official announcement regarding the Mustang GTD, so we will have to wait to see their statement on the matter.