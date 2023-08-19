Ford Unveils Mustang GTD: A Supercar-Inspired Pony Car

Ford Motor Company has introduced the Mustang GTD, a supercar-inspired version of its iconic pony car. Unveiled at the Monterey Car Week, the Mustang GTD is essentially the road-legal version of Ford’s Mustang GT3 racecar, pushing the boundaries of performance and design.

Powered by Ford’s most powerful V8 engine ever, a supercharged version of the GT500’s “Predator” 5.2-liter V8, the Mustang GTD boasts an impressive output of around 800 horsepower. To maintain a preferred 50/50 weight distribution, Ford has equipped the GTD with a rear transaxle and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, marking a first for a road-going Mustang.

In terms of suspension and handling, the GTD introduces several innovations. It utilizes the rear trunk space to house an all-new rear suspension and spring setup. The car features an “integral link pushrod and rocker arm architecture,” which arranges the active shock absorbers and coil-over springs in a horizontal cross pattern. This advanced system is usually found in high-end race cars and super exotics.

Despite its supercar-like capabilities, the Mustang GTD is priced around $300,000, targeting the high-end market. Ford’s CEO Jim Farley expressed the company’s intention to compete in the higher-end segment, aiming to offer the Mustang experience to a discerning audience.

While the GTD shares some similarities with the standard Mustang pony car, Ford hopes its unique design and top-tier performance will attract buyers looking for a one-of-a-kind driving experience. However, production of the GTD is expected to be limited, making it a highly sought-after car among car enthusiasts.

In addition to the Mustang GTD, Farley also discussed Ford’s electrification efforts and the ongoing negotiations with the United Auto Workers (UAW). Ford is striving to improve production and profitability in the electric vehicle segment while dealing with the challenges of range anxiety and charging infrastructure.

Regarding UAW negotiations, Farley acknowledged the difficulties but remained optimistic about reaching a deal. With 20% more US workers than GM and Stellantis, Ford has a vested interest in securing a future for its manufacturing base in the country.

Overall, the Mustang GTD represents Ford’s endeavor to expand its performance lineup and cater to the demands of an evolving market. The car’s debut at the prestigious Monterey Car Week signals Ford’s commitment to delivering high-performance vehicles that captivate enthusiasts.