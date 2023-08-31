Charlie’s Angels Destroyed Classic Mustangs for Iconic Ford Mustang II

In an unexpected turn of events, the classic television show Charlie’s Angels ended up destroying two original Ford Mustangs to protect a Ford Mustang II, which is now considered one of the least desirable models in the Mustang lineup. In season one, episode 13 titled “Angel Trap,” one of the Angels, Kelly (played by Jaclyn Smith), drives a Ford Mustang II, which gets blown up with a cartoon bomb.

However, upon closer inspection, it is revealed that the car that was blown up was not a Mustang II but an original 1964-1966 Mustang cleverly disguised with Mustang II taillights and other modifications. The decision to sacrifice two iconic Mustangs for a less popular model is puzzling, considering that back in 1976, when the episode was filmed, the Mustang II was seen as the new car on the block.

This incident is a stark reminder of how difficult it is to predict which cars will become valuable collector’s items in the future. While original Mustangs now sell for $30,000 to $80,000, Mustang IIs struggle to exceed $10,000 in value. The Mustang II is often seen as an embarrassing interlude in the Mustang’s evolution, a necessary evil during the era of the Gas Crisis.

Interestingly, the Mustang II has become a rarity today, as few people bother to keep or restore them. In fact, finding a Mustang II for a retrospective exhibit at the Petersen Museum in LA proved to be a challenge. This situation highlights the ever-changing perception of value in the automotive world and the evolving tastes of car enthusiasts.

Destroying two classic Mustangs to protect a less desirable Mustang II is a decision that would be met with disbelief and outrage among Mustang enthusiasts today. It serves as a reminder that hindsight is a powerful tool for recognizing past mistakes, especially when it involves sacrificing iconic cars for the sake of a less favored model.

