Foodbaytv Launches New Show “Food Quest” to Preserve African Food Culture

Foodbaytv, the African food and lifestyle platform, has recently announced the launch of their new show, “Food Quest.” The CEO and co-founder of Foodbaytv, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, aims to introduce the younger generation, known as Gen Z, to the authentic African culinary experience.

“Food Quest” focuses on showcasing African foods that are at the risk of extinction and aims to educate Gen Z about the rich cultural heritage that is intertwined with African cuisine. Ogundoro believes that food plays a crucial role in understanding one’s culture and heritage, and it is essential to pass this knowledge onto the younger generation.

Unlike traditional cooking shows, “Food Quest” emphasizes the experiences and memories created around food rather than just the cooking itself. Ogundoro recognizes the short attention span of Gen Z and aims to captivate their interest through engaging storytelling and visual experiences.

The show will primarily be featured on YouTube and will also be available for streaming on Instagram. By leveraging popular digital platforms, Foodbaytv aims to reach a wider audience and spark curiosity about African cuisine among the younger generation.

By showcasing the diversity and richness of African food, “Food Quest” hopes to prevent the loss of traditional culinary knowledge and ensure that future generations appreciate and foster the African food culture.

Sources:

– Foodbaytv

– Oluwafemi Ogundoro, CEO of Foodbaytv