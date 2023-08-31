Focusrite Introduces 4th-Gen Scarlett Audio Interfaces with New Features

Focusrite, a renowned brand in the world of computer audio interfaces, has launched the 4th-generation series of Scarlett devices. These updated audio interfaces offer a range of premium features, making them even more appealing to musicians and recording artists.

One of the standout features of the 4th-gen Scarlett series is the impressive increase in dynamic range, now reaching 120dB. This is a significant improvement over the previous generation, which was limited to 111dB. The enhanced dynamic range brings the Scarlett models in line with the professional-level Focusrite RedNet range converters.

Focusrite has also introduced a custom-designed headphone amp to improve the quality of playback. Additionally, the iconic Gain Halos surrounding the knobs on the front of the interface have been refreshed, now featuring output metering.

The company has made adjustments and additions to the various modes offered by the Scarlett series. The Air mode has been re-engineered, and new Auto Gain and Clip Safe modes have been introduced to the 2i2 and 4i4 models. These new modes help ensure optimal recordings and takes.

In terms of product offerings, there are three new models in the 4th-generation Scarlett family. The Scarlett Solo (4th-gen) features one preamp, one instrument input, one XLR input, and two line-outs. The Scarlett 2i2 (4th-gen) includes two preamps, two instrument inputs, two XLR inputs, and two line-outs. The Scarlett 4i4 (4th-gen) offers two preamps, two combo instrument/XLR inputs, two additional instrument inputs, two MIDI inputs, and four line-outs.

The Solo is priced at $139.99, while the 2i2 and 4i4 are priced at $199.99 and $279.99 respectively. Focusrite also provides two Studio packages. The Solo Studio, priced at $249.99, includes the 4th-gen Solo, new SH-450 headphones, and the new CM25 MKIII microphone. The 2i2 Studio package, priced at $299.99, includes the 2i2 interface along with the same headphones and microphone.

The new Focusrite 4th-gen Scarlett devices are available now through the company’s website and select retail partners, offering musicians and recording artists an even better audio interface experience.

Definition:

– Dynamic range: The difference between the loudest and softest sounds an audio device can reproduce.

– Focusrite RedNet range converters: Professional-grade audio interfaces produced by Focusrite.

– Preamp: An electronic device that increases the voltage of a microphone or instrument signal to a usable level.

– XLR: A type of connector commonly used in pro audio and microphone connections.

– Line-outs: Output jacks for connecting to speakers or other audio equipment.

– Combo instrument/XLR inputs: Input jacks that can accept both instrument and XLR connections.

– MIDI inputs: Ports that allow for connecting MIDI devices, such as keyboards or controllers.

