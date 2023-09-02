Transformative Digital Art: The Creations of Alex Ramos and Billy Baccam

Alex Ramos, a queer and nonbinary local artist, and Billy Baccam, an artist and ally from Input Output, have created a transformative digital light experience called Data Stream in the Terminal B Skyway station at Bush Intercontinental Airport. This installation uses 66 LED strips to create a constantly changing light show that mimics air waves. The purpose is to visually guide travelers through the space, creating a unique and immersive experience.

Ramos and Baccam are known for their innovative and boundary-pushing approach to art and technology. They prioritize connecting with the audience and designing from the perspective of the user. Their designs range from passive to fully interactive and immersive, presenting engineering design challenges that they willingly take on. Their goal is to create a lasting impact and capture the attention of viewers.

In addition to Data Stream, Ramos and Baccam have other artistic irons in the fire. They are founding members of Seismique, a 40,000 square feet immersive digital art museum in West Houston. They have also worked with clients such as the James Beard Foundation and Rock the Bells, creating unique and immersive experiences for their events.

The artistic journey of Ramos and Baccam has shaped their perspectives and artistic approach. Both have completed some undergraduate courses, but the majority of their knowledge is acquired through research and development for each project. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences contribute to their ability to challenge norms and customs, rewriting their own stories.

Houston is slowly becoming a hub of innovation and art, with an underground art scene that is exploding with events and performances. Ramos and Baccam’s contributions to the Houston arts and entertainment scene have been validated by their clients, and having their Data Stream installation at an airport adds to their impressive portfolio of work.

