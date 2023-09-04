Using In-Memory Database Platform on Google Cloud Helps Flowdesk Deliver Crypto Finance Globally

French company Flowdesk is leveraging an in-memory database platform on Google Cloud to fulfill its mission of providing the best crypto finance services to clients worldwide. The software, Redis Enterprise, facilitates the execution of over 1 million orders per day with sub-millisecond latency and zero downtime. Julien Tocci, Head of Infrastructure at Flowdesk, explains that the company’s market-making approach differs from traditional market makers as it provides a transparent and capital-efficient tech-based service. Flowdesk has developed a trading platform that connects more than 100 centralized and decentralized exchanges, offering customers a range of financial tools, including market making, custody, brokerage, and treasury management.

To manage its data-intensive infrastructure effectively, Flowdesk initially used Cockroach and Google Cloud Memorystore, which provided sub-second access to the order books storing financial data. However, as the company grew, there was a need for dynamic configuration management and a multi-regional cloud architecture. To scale its database infrastructure, Flowdesk adopted a database-as-a-service approach, and after evaluating several vendors and running benchmarks, Redis was chosen for its operational and functional advantages.

Flowdesk benefits from Redis Enterprise’s integration with Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling simplified billing processes. The team appreciates the flexibility of scaling databases according to market activity, ensuring cost efficiency. With Redis, Flowdesk has built a geographically distributed, database-replicated system with low latency and easy key replication between regions.

Looking forward, Flowdesk plans to expand its trading regions and aims to improve efficiency by optimizing latency at all levels of data handling. The company’s scalability and collaboration with Redis and Google Cloud reflect its goal of enhancing crypto markets and becoming a preferred choice for token issuers.

Sources: Flowdesk, Google Cloud