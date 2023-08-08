A Florida Man Arrested for Fraudulently Registering a Stolen Porsche 911 Turbo

In July, a Florida man was arrested on fraud charges after allegedly registering a 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo that had been stolen from the Sarasota Classic Car Museum. According to police records, the man used the VIN number from another vintage 911 from a California salvage yard to register the stolen car.

The incident took place on June 14, when police responded to the museum’s burglary alarm. Although the officers initially believed the building was secure, they later discovered pry marks on one of the doorways and an open section of fencing. Inside the museum, it was found that seven vehicles had been moved to clear the way for the stolen Porsche, which was now missing.

The suspect of the robbery is yet to be identified. It is believed that the suspect filled the car with fuel found on site and used the keys stored inside the driver’s footwell to simply drive the stolen car out of the museum’s collection. The stolen 911 Turbo is highly sought after among collectors and is valued at approximately $250,000.

Later, police received an anonymous tip that led them to Daniel Boyce, 36. They learned that Boyce had been seen with a brown Porsche at a local warehouse. Working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, including the Hillsborough and Manatee County Sheriffs, officials discovered that Boyce had allegedly registered a brown Porsche 911 under a company called Triton Engineering LLC. However, the VIN associated with that registration belonged to a 1976 Porsche 911 owned by a California salvage yard.

On July 21, Boyce was arrested for failing to appear in court on a Grand Theft Auto charge in Sarasota County. A search warrant was issued for his phone, which led officers to photos of the stolen Turbo inside a storage unit, along with the unit number and code. The stolen 911 was then located and recovered.

Boyce has been charged with scheming to defraud (over $50,000) and is considered a “person of interest” in the robbery. He is currently in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond and is scheduled for arraignment on September 22.