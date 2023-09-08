Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Great Deals on Smartphones

Flipkart is currently hosting a Mobiles Bonanza sale where customers can find amazing deals and discounts on a variety of smartphones, including popular models such as the iPhone 14, Realme 11 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Nothing Phone 1. This seven-day sale began on September 3 and will continue until September 9.

During this sale, Flipkart is offering not only discounts but also bank offers, payment-based discounts, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers on select smartphones. Customers can take advantage of these deals to purchase their desired phones at more affordable prices.

In the ongoing Mobiles Bonanza sale, the iPhone 14 is listed at Rs. 68,999, down from its original price of Rs. 79,900. The Realme 11 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 22,999, instead of Rs. 23,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G can be purchased at an initial price of Rs. 19,499, down from Rs. 24,999. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 1 is listed for Rs. 28,999, reduced from its original price of Rs. 33,999.

However, if you miss this sale, don’t fret! Flipkart has several upcoming sales that you can look forward to. In October, the annual Big Billion Days sale is expected to start on October 3 and could last until October 10. This sale usually offers significant discounts on electronics, accessories, and TVs. Additionally, Flipkart might hold a Big Dussehra sale from October 20 to October 24, offering up to 80 percent discount on various products.

As we move into November, Flipkart is likely to organize a Big Diwali sale from November 1 to November 6, followed by the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale from November 8 to November 14, which will feature exclusive deals and discounts on smartphones. Furthermore, there will be a Grand Gadgets Days sale from November 18 to November 24 and a Grand Home Appliances sale from November 24 to November 28. The last weeks of November might also see the Best Of Season sale, Grand Gadget Days sale, and Black Friday sale on Flipkart.

In December, prepare yourself for the Flipkart End of Season sale from December 7 to December 12, the Big Saving Days sale from December 16 to December 21, the Christmas Edition of the Flipkart End Of Season sale from December 22 to December 25, and the Year-End sale from December 24 to December 31. Flipkart may also organize the Grand Gadgets Days sale during the last three days of the year.

During these upcoming sales, Flipkart plans to collaborate with various financial institutions to offer cashback, reward points, and discounts to customers, ensuring that they can save even more while shopping online.

Sources:

– Flipkart: Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Check Out the Best Offers on Smartphones

– Flipkart: Upcoming Sales Sale Event List