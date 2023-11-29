Flexible Hydrogel Fibers Enable Optogenetic Control of Nerves to Alleviate Pain in Mice

Soft, implantable optical fibers made from hydrogel have been developed by researchers from the United States, revolutionizing optogenetics studies. These flexible fibers can be used to study nerve pain and peripheral nerve disorders in animal models, aiding in the development of new treatments.

Peripheral nerve pain affects individuals when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. In addition to physical pain, symptoms can include tingling and numbness in the affected limbs. It is estimated that 2.4% of people worldwide live with some form of peripheral neuropathy.

Optogenetics is a technique where nerves, mainly in animal models, are genetically modified to respond to light. By manipulating the nerves using light, researchers can gain a better understanding of how they function and interact with their surroundings. Optogenetics has been utilized to study various brain disorders, including those affecting mood, sleep, addiction, and Parkinson’s disease. It has also aided in the development of targeted therapies for these conditions.

However, optogenetic studies have primarily been limited to the brain due to the lack of pain receptors and limited tissue movement. Peripheral nerves experience constant movement from surrounding muscles and tissues, making traditional optogenetic implants impractical and risky.

To address this issue, researchers developed soft, stretchable, transparent fibers made from hydrogel. These fibers consist of biocompatible polymers and water, creating a jelly-like material with nanoscale polymer crystals. By implanting these fibers into mice genetically modified to respond to blue and yellow light, the researchers found that the mice experienced significantly less pain when exposed to yellow laser light through the fibers.

The flexible fibers remained intact and functional even after two months of constant movement, overcoming the limitations of rigid optogenetic implants. This breakthrough allows for more precise studies of peripheral nerve disorders under dynamic, natural conditions.

The fiber technology developed by the researchers not only enables the study of peripheral nerve diseases but also shows potential for use in mobile organs like the heart and gastrointestinal system.

Source: Nature Methods