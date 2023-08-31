Flesh and Blood Teams Up with Tolarian Community College to Release New Four-Player Boxed Set

Flesh and Blood, the popular trading card game, is releasing a new four-player boxed set in collaboration with Brian “The Professor” Lewis, known for his Tolarian Community College YouTube channel. The set, titled Round the Table, is designed to cater to more casual players and will be available starting September 29.

Round the Table includes four decks of cards built for FAB’s existing Ultimate Pit Fight multiplayer format. The game was specifically created with new players in mind and features all-new hero characters, including one based on Lewis himself.

In Flesh and Blood, players take on the roles of fantasy warriors engaged in one-on-one arena combat. They utilize weapons, armor, and special moves played from a hand of cards to create combat chains that involve trading attacks, parries, spells, and other maneuvers. The goal is to bring opponents’ health to zero. What sets FAB apart is its dedication to supporting local game stores.

Unlike other major trading card games owned by corporations like Konami or Hasbro, Flesh and Blood is an independent game created by James White. White’s emphasis on community-building and maintaining local game stores as important gathering places for tabletop gamers aligns with Lewis’s own appreciation for these spaces. Lewis describes local game stores as safe environments for creativity, strategic planning, mathematics, and making friends.

Round the Table is not just for new players; it also includes treats for long-time fans of FAB. The set introduces Melody, the game’s first legally playable bard, and includes over 100 new cards designed specifically for multiplayer games. The package offers excellent value, with four pre-constructed Ultimate Pit Fight blitz decks, a high-quality rubber playmat, and a thousand-card storage box.

Round the Table: TCC x LSS will be exclusively available at local game stores starting September 29, with a retail price of $69.99.

Sources: Polygon