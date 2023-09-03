Sony Xperia XA Ultra: A Look Back at Sony’s Selfie Expert

Sony Xperia XA Ultra, released in mid-2016, was a phone that stood out due to its massive size and impressive camera capabilities. With a 6.0” 1080p display and weighing 202g, it was challenging to use with one hand. However, what made it truly remarkable was its front-facing camera, which featured Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a feature rarely seen in smartphones at the time.

The front camera of the Xperia XA Ultra boasted a 16MP sensor and a wide 23mm lens, along with its own LED flash for low-light selfies. It produced detailed and noise-free images, with good dynamic range that improved further with HDR enabled. The phone struggled in low-light conditions, however, and had difficulty capturing sharp photos. The rear camera, with a 21.5MP sensor, paled in comparison to the front camera and lacked OIS.

Despite its impressive camera, the Xperia XA Ultra had its shortcomings. The MediaTek Helio P10 chipset limited its video capabilities, as it couldn’t correct the fish-eye effect caused by the wide lens during video recording. Additionally, its gaming performance was middling due to the Mali-T860MP2 GPU.

The Xperia XA Ultra featured a beautiful 6” 1080p display with good brightness and contrast ratio. The colors were not very accurate, but the Super Vivid mode enhanced image pop. The phone’s aluminum frame gave it a premium feel, although the tiny 2,700mAh battery and average performance were disappointing.

Despite its flaws, the Xperia XA Ultra was well-received for its impressive front camera and screen quality. It outperformed competitors like HTC 10 and Oppo F1 Plus in terms of selfie camera capabilities, with a higher price point for the former and similar pricing for the latter. The phone was released in the UK in May 2016, followed by the US and India.

Two sequel models, the Xperia XA1 Ultra and XA2 Ultra, were released in 2017 and 2018, respectively. The XA2 Ultra featured significant improvements, including a Snapdragon 630 chipset, a larger battery capacity of 3,580mAh, and an additional 8MP ultra-wide camera.

In conclusion, while smartphone makers have made advancements in selfie camera technology since 2016, the Sony Xperia XA Ultra remains a standout device for its innovative camera capabilities.

