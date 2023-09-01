CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

How to Troubleshoot Heart Rate Issues on Your Apple Watch

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
If you rely on your Apple Watch for heart rate monitoring, it can be frustrating and even detrimental to your health when the feature stops working. There can be several reasons why your Apple Watch is not tracking your heart rate.

Firstly, ensure that the “Wrist Detection” feature is enabled in the settings. This can be found under Settings > Passcode.

Another factor to consider is the “Low Power Mode” setting, which may disable heart rate monitoring. To disable this feature, open the Control Center on your Apple Watch by swiping up, tap the battery percentage icon, and toggle off Low Power Mode.

Other potential causes include wearing the watch improperly or having a loose band, cold weather affecting sensor readings, or sensor malfunctions or obstructions.

If your Apple Watch is not tracking your heart rate while sleeping, it may be due to improper positioning, a loose band during movement, or a dirty heart rate sensor. Ensure the watch is snugly positioned on your wrist and consider repositioning it on the underside.

To troubleshoot, you can try cleaning the heart rate sensor with a non-abrasive, lint-free cloth dampened with water or 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. Avoid using soap or harsh cleaning devices.

Cold weather can also affect heart rate measurements, so consider wearing warmer clothes during workouts to ensure accurate readings.

If none of the troubleshooting steps resolve the issue, you may need to reset your Apple Watch. This can be done through the Settings app on the watch or via the Watch app on your iPhone. Resetting the watch will give the heart rate monitor a fresh start.

Finally, if the problem persists, it may be a hardware issue, and your last resort would be to contact Apple Support for assistance.

Overall, utilizing the heart rate monitoring feature on your Apple Watch is essential for maintaining good health. Take advantage of the continuous improvements Apple has made to this aspect of the device and make the most of this important feature.

