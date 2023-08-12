Rockstar Games Announces Partnership with Cfx.re

Rockstar Games has recently announced a partnership with Cfx.re, which brings two of the biggest roleplaying communities together. The FiveM community has played a significant role in the ongoing success of Grand Theft Auto V, contributing to its dominance in streaming and content creation platforms. On the other hand, RedM has also managed to engage a strong portion of the Red Dead Online community, despite issues with content delivery.

This collaboration between Rockstar Games and Cfx.re has the potential to influence the future of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It could mean that roleplaying mechanics will be incorporated into GTA 6 right from the start. A post on the Rockstar Games newswire expressed excitement about the creative community expanding the possibilities of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 through dedicated roleplay servers. As part of their efforts to support these endeavors, Rockstar Games expanded their mod policy to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community.

For Cfx.re, this partnership is a significant milestone. The success of their FiveM platform has attracted attention from prominent content creators such as xQc, who spent months immersed in GTA RP on the FiveM servers. However, it should be noted that the partnership between Rockstar Games and Cfx.re is primarily focused on the FiveM and RedM platforms, and they have requested not to be asked about the next GTA.

This partnership between Rockstar Games and Cfx.re is a noteworthy development in the gaming world, especially for AAA titles. It remains to be seen how this collaboration will shape the future of the Grand Theft Auto franchise and if we will see roleplaying mechanics integrated into future installments, like GTA 6. To stay updated on more insider gaming news, you can also check out our coverage of the potential new release date for STALKER 2.