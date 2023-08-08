Assassin’s Creed Free Weekend Offers Five Epic Adventures

From August 10th to August 14th, Xbox players can take advantage of the Assassin’s Creed free weekend and dive into the historical world of this legendary gaming franchise. Ubisoft is offering free access to five popular Assassin’s Creed titles, allowing players to embark on thrilling adventures across different centuries.

During this special event, gamers can enjoy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations (available in The Ezio Collection on consoles). This lineup offers a diverse selection of settings, ranging from the Viking Age to the Golden Age of Piracy and the Renaissance.

In addition to the free access, Ubisoft is also treating players with exciting deals and discounts. From August 10th to 14th, a tempting “buy-one-get-two-free deal on select Assassin’s Creed games” will be available. Furthermore, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, along with their DLCs, will be offered at a substantial 70% discount until August 15th. From August 15th to August 28th, other Assassin’s Creed games will also be available at up to 85% off.

One great advantage of participating in the free weekend is that if players choose to purchase any of the games after trying them out, their progress will be carried over seamlessly. This ensures that their hard-earned achievements are not lost and encourages players to have a more immersive gaming experience.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed free weekend provides an excellent opportunity for both fans of the series and newcomers to explore the rich and captivating worlds that have made this franchise so beloved. Whether it’s battling fiercely as a Viking warrior in Valhalla or uncovering secrets as an assassin in Renaissance Italy, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out – mark your calendars for August 10th and prepare for an extraordinary adventure in the Assassin’s Creed universe.