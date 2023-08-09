Play Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Games for Free on Xbox This Weekend

Ubisoft has announced that five games from its popular Assassin’s Creed franchise will be available to play for free on Xbox this weekend. The titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, which are part of The Ezio Collection.

To access these games, you will need to be an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member. From August 10th at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST until August 14th at 1 am PT / 4 am ET / 9 am BST, the “Standard Edition content” of each game will be fully free-to-play. This means you can enjoy all the gameplay features without any restrictions during that time period.

Furthermore, Ubisoft will be hosting a special Assassin’s Creed sales promotion on Xbox during this free play period. So, if you enjoy the games and want to add them to your library permanently, keep an eye out for any deals or discounts.

For convenience, you can pre-download the games through the Xbox mobile app ahead of time. This way, once the free period begins, you can immediately start playing the games of your choice without waiting for the download to complete. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example, is approximately 100 GB in size, so it would be wise to do this if that particular game interests you.

If you have been wanting to try any of the Assassin’s Creed games, this weekend is the perfect opportunity. Let us know which game you are looking forward to trying out!