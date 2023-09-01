Imagineer Announces Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise for Nintendo Switch

Imagineer has revealed a new addition to the Fitness Boxing game series with the upcoming release of Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise for Nintendo Switch. Scheduled to launch in spring 2024 in Japan, this game combines the boxing workout experience with the popular Vocaloid character, Hatsune Miku.

Fitness Boxing, a series that debuted in December 2018 for the Nintendo Switch, has already sold more than 2.5 million copies globally. With Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise, players can now engage in boxing exercises while enjoying the presence of Crypton Future Media’s famous virtual idol, Hatsune Miku.

While maintaining the core elements of the Fitness Boxing series, this new installment features an array of tracks from various renowned creators. A standout inclusion is the main theme song by cosMo@bousouP. The game promises an exciting and immersive workout experience for fans of both Fitness Boxing and Hatsune Miku.

The teaser trailer showcases the energetic workout sessions accompanied by iconic Hatsune Miku songs. Players can look forward to an engaging and fun workout routine that combines the intensity of boxing exercises with the catchy tunes and charming visuals associated with Hatsune Miku.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise adds a fresh and dynamic twist to the traditional exercise game genre. With its unique combination of boxing workouts and the beloved virtual idol, this game aims to provide fans with a fun and effective way to stay active.

Sources:

– Imagineer’s website

– Gematsu.com