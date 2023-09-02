Clocking Your Steps Can Lead to More Physical Activity and Family Bonding

Recent studies confirm that tracking fitness metrics, such as steps taken, can significantly increase physical activity. Additionally, when families monitor their activity together, it promotes shared experiences and encourages the setting of collective goals. However, despite these positive findings, the popularity of fitness trackers and smartwatches has been declining in recent years.

According to market research firm Circana, fitness band sales have been on a downward trend for the past five years. Even shipments of smartwatches saw a 9% decrease in North America in the last quarter, as reported by Counterpoint Research. The decline in popularity can be attributed to various factors, such as limited display capabilities and the perception of abstract goals, like the myth of achieving 10,000 steps.

Researchers from the University of South Australia addressed the skepticism surrounding the effectiveness of fitness trackers by conducting a study involving nearly 164,000 participants. The study, which analyzed 39 systematic reviews, concluded that wearing wearables led to an average increase of 1,800 daily steps and an additional 40 minutes of daily walking. These findings demonstrated that fitness trackers can effectively contribute to weight loss, increased aerobic activity, and lower blood pressure.

Moreover, the act of tracking steps alone can heighten awareness of health and facilitate the adoption of healthier habits. Clinical trials utilizing Apple Watches revealed that participants became more conscious of their well-being during the five-week trial period. Additionally, a six-week study in Australia found that when parents and children wore Garmin activity trackers, they became more attuned to each other’s levels of physical activity and were motivated to engage in outdoor activities together.

Despite the positive impact of fitness trackers, maintaining long-term usage can be challenging, particularly for families. A study in the U.K. provided Fitbits to 24 families with young children, and although initial usage was high, it declined over time. Setting goals, introducing friendly competition, and participating in challenges are effective strategies for sustaining engagement.

To support families in using fitness trackers, various devices and features are available. For example, Garmin offers a Toe-to-Toe app that allows kids to compete in step competitions with friends or parents who have compatible watches. Parents can use the Garmin Jr. app to monitor their kids’ activity and manage family challenges through the adult Garmin Connect app. Fitbit also provides fitness trackers designed specifically for kids, such as the Ace 3, which offers badges for movement and reminders to stretch. In conclusion, tracking fitness metrics can lead to increased physical activity, improved health, and strengthen family bonds.

