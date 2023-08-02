The Official Fitbit App Gets a Redesign for Simplicity and Personalization

The official Fitbit app is undergoing a major redesign to prioritize simplicity, personalization, and motivation. The new design organizes everything into three tabs, streamlining the user experience.

The Today tab allows users to easily view their preferred stats and metrics in a customizable format. Health trends over the past month or year can also be accessed, providing a comprehensive overview through charts, graphics, and icons.

The Coach tab is dedicated to motivation and offers curated lists of workouts and mindfulness sessions. Users can filter these workouts according to their availability, owned equipment, and overall fitness goals. Fitbit Premium subscribers have access to additional content, including dance cardio classes.

The You tab provides access to achievement badges and various progress metrics. Users can also connect with other Fitbit users and customize personal information. Fitbit assures that all data in this tab is kept private and will not be used for Google ads.

It is important to note that the redesign will not change the availability of features for free and premium subscribers. The beta version of the new design is currently being rolled out to select Fitbit users, with a global launch planned for this fall.

In addition to the redesign, further changes are expected in the future. Starting next year, users will be required to log in to Fitbit apps using Google credentials, as the Fitbit brand is gradually being phased out.