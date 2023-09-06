Firstcard Raises $4.7 Million to Help College Students Build Credit

Firstcard, a fintech startup founded by Kenji Niwa and Daniel Junqueira, has raised $4.7 million in a seed round to help college students build credit. The company aims to solve the problem of students, both domestic and international, who struggle to obtain financial products, such as credit cards, due to their lack of credit history.

A recent study by FICO revealed that 50% of college students do not have a credit card, with 29% of Gen Z consumers lacking a credit score or unsure if they have one. Firstcard’s mission is to provide equal access to finance products for all students, regardless of their credit history.

To achieve this, Firstcard has launched a debit card called the Credit Builder Card. The card has no annual fees, no minimum deposits, and does not require a credit history. Additionally, users can earn up to 1.25% APY with Firstcard and up to 4.25% APY with Firstcard Plus. The startup also plans to offer financial aid and student loans in the future.

Firstcard’s approach goes beyond simply offering financial products. The company aims to build communities for college students and provide them with financial education to help them better manage their finances. Currently, only 22 states require students to take financial literacy courses, leaving many unprepared when it comes to personal finance.

Firstcard’s upcoming features include an AI-powered financial advisor tool that analyzes users’ financial behavior and offers savings solutions to help build credit. The company also plans to offer financial education content.

In a crowded fintech industry, Firstcard believes it has an edge over its competitors, citing its higher cashback and APY offerings compared to neobanks. The company plans to monetize through interchange fees, a monthly subscription fee for Firstcard Plus users, and future interest revenue from unsecured credit cards.

The $4.7 million raised in the seed round will be used to further develop Firstcard’s product offerings and expand its marketing efforts. Angel investors and venture capital firms, including AngelList Early Stage Quant Fund, CyberAgent Capital, East Venture, and Japanese soccer player Keisuke Honda, participated in the funding.

Sources:

– TechCrunch