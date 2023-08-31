Starfield Technical Review: Solid Performance on Xbox Series X and S

After years of anticipation, Bethesda’s highly anticipated game Starfield is finally making its debut. The game, along with The Elder Scrolls VI, was first teased at E3 2018, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. Although Starfield hasn’t hit the shelves yet, the embargo on reviews has been lifted, allowing for the first technical review of the game.

The biggest takeaway from the review is that Starfield runs smoothly on both the Xbox Series X and the less powerful Series S. This comes as a surprise given Bethesda’s track record, but it’s great news for those planning to play the game on Microsoft’s cheaper next-gen console.

According to the review by Digital Foundry, Starfield runs at a locked 30fps on both Series X and S consoles. The game’s performance is solid, with the RPG “basically hitting a locked 30fps for just about everything you do.”

However, there seems to be a slight performance drop in the game’s larger cities, with framerates dropping and some hitches. But it’s still far from unplayable, and the performance issues are not as severe as those seen in Fallout 4’s large city when playing on Xbox One.

The Series S version of Starfield performs impressively well, considering its lower specs compared to the Series X. While there are some visual differences, including lower-quality reflections and shadows, the Series S version maintains a solid 30fps at an upscaled 1440p resolution. This is quite impressive for a console priced at $300.

One aspect that players may find slightly disappointing is the number of loading screens in the game. Exploring planets and cities involves frequent loading screens, although they are fast thanks to the consoles’ solid-state drives. It’s worth noting that the game is not a seamless open world, given the scale of Starfield and the amount of content in it.

Overall, Starfield seems to perform better than expected on consoles. It is also reportedly less buggy compared to Bethesda’s previous releases, such as Fallout 76, Fallout 4, and Skyrim. This is a positive sign, indicating that players won’t have to wait months for the game to be fixed, as has often been the case with Bethesda’s titles.

In conclusion, Starfield appears to be technically sound and stable, offering smooth performance on both the Xbox Series X and S. With its imminent release, fans can look forward to diving into this highly anticipated game and exploring the vast universe it has to offer.

