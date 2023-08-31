The Future of Wireless Charging: Introducing the Qi2 Standard

A new wireless charging standard, known as Qi2, has been announced by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). This standard, which features Apple MagSafe-like technology, promises a more secure and efficient wireless charge with the help of magnets. Qi2 will expand the number of chargers that can power both Android and iOS devices wirelessly.

Currently, wireless charging for iPhones is limited to 7.5 W, unless you have a MagSafe charger which supports 15 W. This has led many consumers to opt for MagSafe chargers over other non-Apple chargers that follow the Qi standard. However, the introduction of Qi2 may change this. With the right compatibility, it may become easier to charge an Android phone with a secure magnetic connection.

Apple has played a significant role in the development of the Qi2 standard. In collaboration with other WPC members, Apple helped create the standard’s Magnet Power Profile. The finalized Qi2 standard will have mandates for magnet strength and dimensions to ensure proper alignment between transmitters and receivers, resulting in a consistent charge and reduced energy loss.

While it is unclear if the current iPhone models will be compatible with Qi2, a WPC representative revealed that Apple is expected to fully support the new standard with future iPhone models. This aligns with previous statements from WPC, which expressed confidence in Apple’s adoption of Qi2 technology.

The introduction of Qi2 also opens the door for wireless charging in new product categories, such as tablets and smartwatches. Initially, the standard will focus on phones and wireless earbuds.

Companies like Anker have already announced upcoming Qi2 charging devices that are compatible with Apple MagSafe iPhone products. This suggests that Qi2 support will likely be available for the anticipated iPhone 15. Further details regarding Qi2 compatibility may be revealed during Apple’s September 12 event.

