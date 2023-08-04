A Rare First-Generation iPod Sells for $29,000 on Rally Collectibles Platform

A first-generation iPod, still in its original packaging, was recently sold on the Rally collectibles investing platform for an impressive $29,000. The device had been a Christmas gift to a teenager in Plano, Texas, back in 2001 and had remained untouched on a closet shelf ever since.

The iPod was initially sold through a limited liability corporation (LLC) created by Rally in December 2021, nearly two decades after it was first received. The LLC owned the iPod as its sole asset and was listed on Rally’s platform with 5,000 shares sold at $5 per share to 360 investors.

In a surprising turn of events, a private collector swooped in and acquired all the shares for $29,000, effectively conducting a hostile takeover. The original owner, who had put the iPod aside without a clear idea of what to do with it, expressed his astonishment at the significant value it had gained over time.

The iPod had been rediscovered by the owner’s son while cleaning out their childhood home after the passing of the owner’s father. Found in its original Apple store blue bag and sleeve, it was described as a time capsule by Rally co-founder Rob Petrozzo.

This sale reflects a growing demand for Apple collectibles, as evidenced by other recent auctions. The rareness and nostalgia associated with vintage Apple gear continues to attract collectors and investors alike.