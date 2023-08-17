CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Receives First Software Update

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 17, 2023
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Receives First Software Update

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has received its first software update, bringing the firmware version to F946BXXS1AWH3. This update primarily focuses on improving the device’s security, with the inclusion of the August patch.

Unfortunately, aside from the security update, no other changes or fixes have been introduced in this update. This may come as a disappointment for users who were hoping for improvements to the device’s performance. Some users have experienced issues such as the screen’s refresh rate dropping below 120Hz and delays in processing photos taken with the device. These issues were also apparent in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, it is worth noting that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have been relatively bug-free out of the box. Users can expect a smooth experience when using these foldable devices. By installing the first update, users can also ensure that their Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with the latest security fixes.

To check and download updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, users can navigate to the Settings app, select the Software update menu, and tap on Download and install. It is important to keep in mind that updates are rolled out gradually, so it may take a few days for the update to be available in specific countries and for individual devices.

Overall, while this initial software update for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be lacking in significant improvements, users can still expect a secure and enjoyable experience with their device.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Looking to the Sea of Stars

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The Impact of Climate Change on Coral Reefs

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Introduces New Features to Health App in iOS 17

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Looking to the Sea of Stars

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Receives First Software Update

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

A Surprising Discovery: Travel Companions Found in Great White Sharks

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Marine Lt. Col. Jasmin “Jaws” Moghbeli Prepares for Space Launch

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments