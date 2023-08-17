The Galaxy Z Fold 5 Receives First Software Update

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has received its first software update, bringing the firmware version to F946BXXS1AWH3. This update primarily focuses on improving the device’s security, with the inclusion of the August patch.

Unfortunately, aside from the security update, no other changes or fixes have been introduced in this update. This may come as a disappointment for users who were hoping for improvements to the device’s performance. Some users have experienced issues such as the screen’s refresh rate dropping below 120Hz and delays in processing photos taken with the device. These issues were also apparent in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

However, it is worth noting that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have been relatively bug-free out of the box. Users can expect a smooth experience when using these foldable devices. By installing the first update, users can also ensure that their Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with the latest security fixes.

To check and download updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, users can navigate to the Settings app, select the Software update menu, and tap on Download and install. It is important to keep in mind that updates are rolled out gradually, so it may take a few days for the update to be available in specific countries and for individual devices.

Overall, while this initial software update for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be lacking in significant improvements, users can still expect a secure and enjoyable experience with their device.