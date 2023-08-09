Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Trailer Revealed

Sledgehammer Games has recently unveiled the first official trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The trailer showcases a combination of cutscene and gameplay footage, along with CGI elements. It concludes with the appearance of the villain Makarov and confirmation that the full reveal will occur on August 17th, 2023 through an in-game event within Warzone 2.

The highly anticipated FPS game has been confirmed to release on both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. The scheduled launch date for both consoles is set for November 10th, 2023. It will be interesting to see how the game performs on these platforms and what new innovations it brings to the Call of Duty franchise.

Fans of the series are eagerly anticipating the release and are invited to share their initial impressions in the comments section. As more information becomes available, it will be exciting to learn about the features and gameplay mechanics that will enhance the overall experience of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Stay tuned for further updates and be sure to add this highly anticipated game to your must-play list. With a combination of thrilling visuals, intense combat, and a captivating storyline, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is poised to be a must-have title for fans of the first-person shooter genre.