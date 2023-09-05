First Advantage Acquires Infinite ID to Expand Identity Solutions Portfolio

First Advantage Corporation (FA), a global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, has announced the acquisition of U.S.-based digital identity authentication company, Infinite ID. The $41 million all-cash transaction was funded by First Advantage’s balance sheet and will enhance their network and portfolio of identity solutions in the United States.

Infinite ID, a profitable company, is expected to generate annual revenues exceeding $10 million. The acquisition of Infinite ID’s advanced technology and solutions aligns with First Advantage’s digital strategy and strengthens their commitment to providing high-value offerings that ensure the security of their customers’ businesses.

Scott Staples, First Advantage’s CEO, expressed excitement about the acquisition and stated that Infinite ID’s technology complements their existing identity solutions, such as RightID® and Digital Identity Services. This acquisition will also enhance the applicant experience. Staples considers this a major milestone towards expanding First Advantage’s portfolio of innovative products while reinforcing their core business.

First Advantage, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, delivers employment background screening and verification solutions globally, helping companies manage risk and hire the best talent. With proprietary technology, they offer products that protect brands and create safer environments for employees, contractors, and customers.

Enlightenment Capital, a private investment firm based in Washington, DC, previously owned Infinite ID. The firm provides capital and strategic support to middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology sector.

This acquisition reflects First Advantage’s commitment to growth and innovation, positioning them as a leader in identity solutions. The First Advantage team looks forward to welcoming the Infinite ID team and leveraging their expertise to enhance their offerings further.

Sources:

– First Advantage: First Advantage Acquires Infinite ID to Expand Digital Identity Solutions Portfolio

– Enlightenment Capital: About Enlightenment Capital

Definitions:

– Employment background screening: The process of conducting checks on an individual’s employment history, qualifications, and credentials to assess their suitability for a job.

– Digital identity authentication: The verification process that confirms an individual’s identity using digital methods, such as biometrics, to ensure secure access to systems or services.

– Portfolio company: A company that is owned and managed by an investment firm as part of its investment portfolio.

– Balance sheet: A financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company’s assets, liabilities, and shareholders’ equity at a specific point in time.

Note: URLs for the sources have been removed as per the instructions.