Firewall Ultra: A Decent, But Content-Light VR Shooter for PSVR2

Firewall Ultra is a new multiplayer first-person shooter game for the PSVR2 that has been eagerly awaited by fans of the genre. While it is a solid addition to the VR shooter landscape, it falls short in terms of content and fails to truly revolutionize the genre.

At launch, Firewall Ultra offers two main modes of gameplay: a four versus four Contracts face-off between eight players online and a four-player versus computer mode called Exfil. There is also a test area where players can practice and learn the mechanics of the game. In this area, players will find themselves in a CoD-inspired dummy Gauntlet run, shooting at targets in a shooting maze and learning how to control CCTV cameras and use grenades and flash bangs.

The graphics in Firewall Ultra are good, although not on par with some other VR games. The game creates a dark and serious atmosphere, which adds to the cat-and-mouse mood of the military shooter. The game utilizes the PSVR2’s eye tracking feature, allowing players to physically close their eyes to avoid the disorienting effects of a flash grenade explosion.

Firewall Ultra offers a variety of tactical load outs, different contractors with unique skill points, and unlockables as players progress and gain experience. The gameplay is fairly slow-paced, more akin to tactical shooters like Rainbow Six. The game does offer haptic feedback in the DualSense controllers, but it is not as immersive as in larger FPS titles.

While Firewall Ultra shows promise, it lacks the content and fluidity of movement that would truly make it a game-changer in the VR shooter genre. However, with more content promised in the future, it is worth a try for PSVR2 owners looking for a realistic multiplayer shooter experience.

