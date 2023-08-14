Firefox Android App to Support Open Ecosystem of Extensions

Mozilla has announced that its Firefox Android app will soon support an “open ecosystem of extensions,” allowing users to customize the browser with a wide range of third-party add-ons. While an exact release date has not been announced, Mozilla’s Scott DeVaney stated in a blog post that it should be launched before the end of the year. More details about the feature will be provided next month.

With this release, Firefox aims to become the “only major Android browser to support an open extension ecosystem.” Currently, extensions are not supported on Chrome for Android, the default browser on the operating system. However, smaller browsers like Yandex and Kiwi Browser do allow users to install extensions, according to Android Authority. On iOS, Apple recently introduced support for extensions in its Safari browser.

Although Firefox for Android has technically supported extensions for years, the compatibility was significantly reduced when the app was rebuilt in 2020. Since then, it has only officially supported a limited number of less than two dozen extensions. While it is still possible to use desktop Firefox extensions on the Android app, enabling a debug menu is required, which Mozilla warns is intended for developers and advanced users.

Mozilla wants to provide developers with the best support for building modern mobile WebExtensions. The company’s director of engineering, Giorgio Natili, stated, “There is so much creative potential to unlock within the mobile browser space.”

Despite characterizing Firefox as a major Android browser, its market share is much smaller compared to Chrome, which accounted for nearly 65 percent of all mobile browsing (including iOS) as of July 2023, according to Statcounter. Firefox’s market share stands at just half a percent.