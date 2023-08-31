Firefox 117 Introduces Automatic Translation Feature

The latest version of Firefox, an open-source browser, has been released with a new feature that may entice users back from Chrome: automatic translation. While the feature is disabled by default in the release version, it can be manually enabled. Mozilla, the company behind Firefox, has chosen to gradually roll out the feature and plans to enable it for all users in the next version, Firefox 118.

Automatic translation is not new to Firefox, but in previous versions, it required an extension and had potential privacy concerns. The extension tapped into the core of the browser and opened up the possibility of third-party snooping on translated text. With the integrated, privacy-respecting machine translation in Firefox 117, these concerns have been addressed.

To enable the automatic translation feature in Firefox 117, users can go to the configuration page by entering “about:config” in the address bar. They can then search for a setting called “browser.translations.enable” and change it to True. After restarting the browser, a button will appear next to the address box on pages that are not in the configured system language, offering machine translation.

In a test, the automatic translation feature proved to be smooth and effective for German, but unfortunately not yet available for Czech. Despite this limitation, the feature is valuable for expats, travelers, and those who occasionally need to look up information in a foreign language.

Beyond the automatic translation feature, Firefox 117 also includes improvements in credit card handling for additional languages, as well as enhanced compatibility with screen readers and keyboard controls. Mozilla has also been working on improving the browser’s performance, with some tests showing that Firefox now outperforms Chrome.

Firefox remains a strong competitor to Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers. However, it may require some customization with extensions and settings to suit individual preferences. Some users feel that Mozilla could benefit from more visionary leadership in order to maximize Firefox’s potential as a browser.