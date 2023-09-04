The Legacy of Fiona Elsey: A Cancer Research Institute

Fiona Elsey was a loving and giving girl who tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 13. In a letter found by her mother, Fiona expressed her optimism for a future free of cancer where she could live a normal life as a teenager. Inspired by her daughter’s words, Gail Elsey made a promise to never give up fighting for cancer research.

This promise led to a chance encounter between Gail Elsey and Fiona’s doctor, George Kannourakis. Professor Kannourakis had made a promise to Fiona as well: to find a cure for the cancer that took her life. Together, they established the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute (FECRI), the only regional cancer research institute in Australia.

Starting with a small laboratory in a disused paint shed, FECRI has grown to become internationally recognized for its work in cancer research. The institute relies on community funding through events like the bi-annual Dream Ball and the Ballarat Cycle Classic.

The Dream Ball, which recently raised over $220,000, is a celebration of Fiona’s dream and features a reading of her last words. While Fiona’s battles with cancer were ultimately unsuccessful, her participation in medical trials helped regain her ability to walk and sparked her passion for cancer research.

Despite significant breakthroughs in cancer immunology and publications in science journals, FECRI still relies on the generosity of the community to fund ongoing research. Gail Elsey, now on another cancer journey with her husband, continues to be Fiona’s voice and champion for cancer research.

