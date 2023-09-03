Finland Tests Digital Travel Credentials for Faster Border Control

The Finnish Border Control has announced that digital travel credentials are now considered “equally reliable” as physical passports. This groundbreaking trial, in partnership with Finnair, the Finnish police, and airport operator Finavia, allows Finnish citizens flying from Helsinki to the UK to use Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) instead of traditional passports to pass through border control, making the process faster and smoother.

The DTC pilot project requires passengers to download the FIN DTC Pilot app and register with the police to create a digital version of their passport. Facial recognition technology is used during registration, and once completed, passengers can use the DTC at Helsinki Airport for direct Finnair flights to the UK until the end of February 2024.

When travelers arrive at the airport, a border guard compares their photo with the one stored in the DTC app. After scanning their physical passport, passengers must look into a camera for further verification. Once cleared, they can proceed through border control. Currently, this pilot scheme is only available in Helsinki, and passengers must still follow the instructions of local authorities in the UK.

This digital passport trial is part of a broader EU pilot project aimed at improving travel technology. Croatia has also volunteered to run its own pilot project at Zagreb Airport. Once the data and experiences from these trials are collected, the European Commission will propose the implementation of digital passports across the rest of the EU.

