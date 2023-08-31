Finland Tests Digital Passport Program: What You Need to Know

Finland is currently conducting a trial for the world’s first digital passport program, which could potentially replace physical passports in the future. The trial, scheduled to run from August to February, is only available to Finnish citizens traveling to and from the UK.

To participate in the trial, Finnish citizens must download the FIN DTC Pilot digital travel document app and register with the police. They then need to submit their data to the Finnish Border Guard 4 to 36 hours before their flight to the UK. Once registered, participants can travel to the UK and return without any issues.

The digital passport, known as Digital Travel Credentials (DTC), is a digital version of the physical passport and is considered equally reliable. Participants in the trial will have the opportunity to go through border control faster and more smoothly than usual.

However, it’s important to note that participants still need to carry their physical passport during the trial and confirm their identity by scanning it when entering or leaving Finland, as well as at UK border controls.

The trial is aligned with the European Commission’s push for high-tech solutions. The European Union is co-funding Finland’s pilot project, and there are plans to extend the trial to Croatia as well.

Advocates of digital passports believe that they will facilitate easier movement of people and streamline border inspections, reducing waiting times and queues. Christoph Wolff, Head of Mobility at the World Economic Forum, suggests that digital identity technology could be the answer to managing the increasing number of international air arrivals.

While Finland leads the way in testing digital passports, other countries such as Poland, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom are also developing similar systems. Ukraine became the first country to give digital passports the same legal status as physical ones in 2021.

In conclusion, the trial of Finland’s digital passport program is a significant step towards a future where passports exist in a digital format. The program aims to enhance border crossings, making them faster and more efficient, while maintaining the reliability and security of traditional passports.

