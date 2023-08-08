Find and Complete the Masterwork Weapon in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the Blighted Village of Baldur’s Gate 3, you may come across the Highcliff’s journal, which triggers the “Finish the Masterwork Weapon” quest. The journal reveals the existence of an almost-complete weapon and its blueprint, but their locations are unknown. To complete the weapon, you must embark on a search throughout the area.

To start the “Finish the Masterwork Weapon” quest, locate the Highcliff’s journal in the eastern part of the village, inside a home next to the windmill. Look to the left of the fireplace, behind a wooden barrel, to find the journal.

Once the quest is active, your goal is to find the blueprints for the Masterwork weapon. Explore the same building and go to the eastern room. You’ll notice a hole in the floor covered by calcified web. Burn the webs using either a fire spell or one of the torches available, then grab the old key from the wooden crate next to the fireplace. Drop into the hole and be alert for a booby-trapped wooden chest. Disarm the chest and open it to obtain the Highcliff’s blueprints.

Examine the blueprints to discover that you need sussur bark to forge the Masterwork weapon. The character who opened the blueprints will undergo a Nature check, and if successful, learn that sussur bark can be found in the Underdark.

Journey to the Sussur Tree on the western side of the Underdark. Be cautious as you’ll encounter strong level 4 enemies. Climb up the roots of the tree to find the sussur tree bark. If you’re having trouble locating it, use the left alt key to reveal item descriptions.

Return to the home where you found the journal by entering through the shabby wooden doors. Use the old key found inside the building to open the door. Follow the marked location on your map to locate a melting furnace. Interact with the furnace to light the fire, and use the blacksmith’s bellows next to it to stoke the flames.

Once the fire is active, interact with the furnace again to access the combine menu. Place the sussur tree bark in the empty slot on the right. Click “combine” to turn the flames blue.

Interact with the furnace once more to open another combine menu. This time, place a common dagger, greatsword, or sickle in the empty slot on the right. By doing so, you will create a Sussur Dagger, Sussur Greatsword, or Sussur Sickle. These weapons have a +1 weapon enhancement and the ability to silence enemies on hit.