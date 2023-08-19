CityLife

Aug 19, 2023
Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Overview Trailer and Developer Update

Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to launch on November 9, 2023, for PC, P4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. To celebrate the game’s availability at the upcoming Gamescom 2023 show, Sega has released a 10-minute overview trailer and developer update.

The trailer provides insight into the game’s gripping story, centered around the legendary ex-yakuza Kazuma “Joryu” Kiryu. It showcases bone-crushing combat, exciting mini-games such as karaoke, and other thrilling experiences.

Additionally, Sega has confirmed that purchasing Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will grant players a special trial version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the eighth mainline entry in the ongoing underworld saga by RGG. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to release in early 2024.

Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of former gangster Kiryu Kazuma from the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life up until Like a Dragon 8. As a smaller-scale game compared to the main entries in the Yakuza series, Dragon Gaiden returns to the action-adventure brawling gameplay of earlier games rather than the RPG combat found in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

By pre-ordering the game, players will gain access to the Legendary Fighter Pack, which includes Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima, and Daigo Dojima as playable characters in the Coliseum battle arena mode.

