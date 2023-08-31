Discover New Music with Apple Music’s Discovery Station

Apple Music is now offering a Discovery Station feature that provides personalized recommendations for new music based on your own musical tastes. This addition to Apple Music’s offerings is aimed at competing with Spotify’s popular recommendations algorithm.

Finding new music can be a challenge in the digital era where streaming services provide access to millions of songs, and terrestrial radio has lost its relevance. Spotify gained acclaim for its recommendations algorithm, which introduced listeners to new music they wouldn’t have discovered otherwise. Now, Apple Music is joining the music-recommendation scene with its Discovery Station feature.

To start exploring new music on Apple Music, you will need a subscription to the service. Once you have subscribed, follow these steps:

1. Open the Apple Music app and navigate to the Listen Now tab.

2. Scroll down until you reach the “Stations for You” section.

3. Tap on the Discovery Station option, located next to “[Your name]’s Station.”

The Discovery Station will then curate an infinite playlist of music based on your preferences. While the first few tracks may be familiar if you have imported your own music library into Apple Music, the subsequent recommendations should introduce you to new tunes you’ll enjoy.

If you come across a song you like, you can easily add it to your Apple Music library by tapping the ⋯ button at the top of the Now Playing screen and selecting “Add to Library.” Additionally, you can explore more about the artist or album by tapping on “Go To Artist” or “Go To Album.”

As you use the Discovery Station feature and interact with the recommendations, Apple Music’s algorithm will continue to refine its suggestions. You can provide feedback by tapping “Love” or “Suggest Less” to indicate your preferences, which will help Apple Music tailor the recommendations to your liking.

In conclusion, Apple Music’s Discovery Station is a valuable tool for music lovers seeking new artists and songs. With its personalized recommendations and user-friendly interface, it proves to be a strong contender in the realm of music-discovery platforms.

