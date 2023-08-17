Twitch Introduces Update to Prevent Banned Users from Viewing Livestreams

Twitch has announced a new update to its settings menu that will prevent banned and blocked users from viewing livestreams. This new feature, which is surprising to some, can be toggled on or off by streamers in their creator tools. Initially, only a select few streamers have access to this feature, but it is expected to roll out to all users on the platform in September.

The feature works instantaneously, immediately blocking banned users from returning to the broadcast if they were banned mid-stream. However, it does not prevent users from watching videos-on-demand (VODs), which are archived livestreams that remain on channels for a certain duration.

This update is a positive development for streamers who often face harassment in their chats. In the past, content creators on Twitch have dealt with viewers who continued to stalk them in the chat even after being banned. Twitch’s previous solutions did not effectively address this issue, leaving streamers with unanswered questions.

Twitch has made efforts to improve its AI tools to detect and bar bad actors from the platform. They have focused on protecting youth and preventing accounts that prey on children. The September update aims to fulfill the promise of keeping banned users off Twitch, though its effectiveness remains to be seen.

In addition to blocking banned users from accessing livestreams, the new feature will also interrupt playback for them. This means that if a user is banned mid-stream, not only can they not return to the broadcast, but the livestream will also be cut off on their end. Twitch is committed to prioritizing community safety and will continue to gather feedback and make improvements to the feature.

Overall, this update from Twitch is a step in the right direction towards creating a safer and more inclusive streaming environment for content creators and viewers alike.