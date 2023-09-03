Square Enix Unveils Free Game Update and Plans for DLCs and PC Version for Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix made some exciting announcements for fans of Final Fantasy XVI at PAX West 2023. During a special panel, producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that a free game update is now available, along with the development of two paid DLCs and a PC version of the game.

The free update introduces two new features. The first is a weapon skin feature that allows players to change the appearance of the main character Clive’s weapon without affecting its stats. Players can choose from any other blade they own to customize Clive’s weapon.

The second part of the update brings alternate outfits for several characters, including Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua. Players can easily toggle between the default outfits and the additional outfits, providing a fresh look for their journey through Valisthea.

Yoshida also mentioned the development of two paid DLCs, although not much detail was provided. He mentioned that one of the DLCs will focus on expanding the world of Valisthea and its story, in response to the community’s desire for more content.

Additionally, Square Enix announced that a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development. More information about the PC version is expected to be revealed before the end of the year.

With these updates and future additions, Final Fantasy XVI continues to deliver exciting new features for its dedicated community. Fans can look forward to further enriching their gaming experience with the upcoming DLCs and the PC version of the game.

Sources:

– Square Enix (no URL provided)