Final Fantasy XVI Teases PC Port and DLC at PAX West 2023

During Square Enix’s Voices From Valisthea panel at PAX West 2023, Producer Naoki Yoshida provided some exciting updates for Final Fantasy XVI fans. He confirmed that a PC port for the game is currently in development and teased the release of two paid add-ons.

While details about the DLC were not provided, it remains uncertain whether they will introduce new stories or offer unique gameplay experiences. Yoshida’s announcement regarding the PC port lacked specific information as well, leaving fans eager to learn more about what to expect.

However, amidst this excitement, there was news of a free update set to arrive on September 2, 2023. This update will bring new content and general fixes to the game for all players. Additionally, five characters will receive new looks through character costume updates included in the patch. On top of that, a new weapon glamour feature will be introduced, allowing players to customize Clive’s appearance using different swords without affecting his actual equipment.

It is worth mentioning that Final Fantasy XVI and its free character costumes update are currently available on the PlayStation 5, along with a free demo. However, PC players will have to wait for the PC release, as there is a six-month exclusivity period in effect.

Fans of the series can now look forward to the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI PC port and the intriguing DLC add-ons that await them. With the promise of new content and features, the future of the game looks incredibly promising.

