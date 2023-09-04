PC Port of Final Fantasy XVI Confirmed, Alongside DLC Expansions

During a panel at PAX West, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida announced that a PC port is currently in development for the latest addition to the Final Fantasy video game franchise. No release dates have been provided yet, but Yoshida mentioned that more information about the port and the upcoming DLC expansions will be shared before the end of the year.

The PC port announcement is great news for PC gamers who have been eagerly waiting to experience Final Fantasy XVI. In addition to the PC port, Yoshida also revealed that two paid DLC expansions are in the works for the game. While no specific details were given about the expansions, it seems that at least one of them will be set in Valisthea, the regional setting of Final Fantasy XVI.

A free update is now available to download, which adds various cosmetic items such as character costumes and weapon skins, as well as some minor bug fixes. The release patch notes provide further details about the update.

With a PC port confirmed, there is a possibility that Final Fantasy XVI might also be released for the Xbox Series X|S platform in the future. Although currently a PS5 exclusive, previous agreements have shown that exclusive deals can be time-limited. Square Enix and Microsoft have expressed their desire to bring more Square Enix games to the Xbox platform, so the potential for an Xbox release exists, although no official confirmation has been made.

