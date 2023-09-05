CityLife

Final Fantasy XVI Confirmed for PC Release, DLC in Development

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 5, 2023
Square Enix has officially announced that Final Fantasy XVI, initially released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, will be coming to PC. The news may not come as a surprise for fans, as the game’s first trailer from 2020 mentioned a PC version. Producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed the development of the PC port in a recent video, where he also revealed plans for two paid DLC installments to expand the game.

Yoshida mentioned that the decision to release a PC version was influenced by the feedback from players who expressed a desire to learn more about the story of Valisthea and spend more time with its inhabitants. In response to these requests, Yoshida’s team has already begun working on the expansion content.

While there is currently no release date specified for the PC version or the DLC expansions, Yoshida expects to provide an update by the end of 2023. This announcement follows Square Enix’s recent decision to bring Final Fantasy XIV, their popular MMO, to Xbox next spring, marking a significant cross-platform expansion for the franchise.

In the meantime, PlayStation 5 players can enjoy a free update for Final Fantasy XVI. This update includes additional character skins, a new weapon called the onion sword, expanded controller options, and a transmog function that allows players to change the appearance of the protagonist’s sword without affecting its stats.

