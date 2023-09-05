Final Fantasy XVI Confirmed for PC with DLC Expansions

The long-awaited PC version of Final Fantasy XVI has finally been confirmed by the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida. During a video address at PAX West, Yoshida announced that development on the PC version is currently underway and that more information on the timing of the port will be revealed before the end of the year. In addition to the PC version, two DLC expansions for the game have also been confirmed.

Yoshida mentioned that the DLC packs will focus on expanding the world of Final Fantasy XVI, allowing players to delve deeper into the story of Valisthea and its inhabitants. It is unclear whether the DLC will take place before or after the main campaign, but fans are hopeful that it will shed light on the mystery of Leviathan, an Eikon that is hinted at but never makes an actual appearance in the game.

Version 1.10 of the game was released on September 3, introducing customizable costumes for the main protagonists and a new weapon for Clive. The update also includes various bug fixes and improvements to the scoring system in arcade mode. One notable addition is the ability to see the cooldown for each ability from the skill menu.

The PC version of Final Fantasy XVI was initially teased in the game’s first trailer before being removed. Square Enix has faced repeated inquiries about the release timing of the PC port, with Yoshida advising fans to purchase a PlayStation 5 instead of waiting. However, he confirmed earlier this year that PC development would start after the game’s release in June.

While the PC version is now confirmed, the game’s console exclusivity is set to last for six months, according to a Sony sizzle reel from last year. This has led Xbox owners to speculate on the possibility of a release for the Xbox Series X/S, but Microsoft Gaming CEO has stated that he is not pressuring Square Enix for a port.

Sources:

– [Source Title] (Source URL)

– [Source Title] (Source URL)