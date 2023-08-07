Final Fantasy XVI Fails to Meet Sales Expectations

Final Fantasy XVI did not meet Square Enix’s high sales expectations, according to company president Takashi Kiryu. During a recent post-earnings call, Kiryu mentioned that the slow adoption of the PlayStation 5 hindered the game’s performance. Sony struggled to meet consumer demand due to supply issues during the console’s early years on the market.

Sony recently announced that the PlayStation 5 has sold over 40 million units worldwide, and Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan mentioned that the company can now meet the “pent up demand” for hardware. In response, Square Enix revealed plans to boost sales now that consoles are more readily available.

It is worth noting that Kiryu’s comments came shortly after Square Enix pledged to increase its support for Xbox platforms in the future. At the end of July, the company announced its intentions to bring Final Fantasy XIV, the long-running MMO, to Xbox Series X | S in the future. Kiryu explained that this partnership means Square Enix will bring its titles to Xbox platforms whenever possible.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a “seminal moment” in Square Enix’s relationship with Microsoft. He expressed excitement about working more closely together in the future.