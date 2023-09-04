CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

Final Fantasy XVI, the popular action RPG developed by Square Enix, is set to expand its dark fantasy world and fast-paced combat with the introduction of two paid story DLC installments. Producer Naoki Yoshida made the announcement during a Final Fantasy panel at the PAX West gaming convention. In addition to the DLC, Yoshida confirmed the long-rumored PC port of the game.

In a video clip posted on the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account, Yoshida expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support of the game. He also discussed the latest patch, which introduced new cosmetic customization options. However, the main highlight of the video was Yoshida’s announcement regarding the two story DLCs and the PC port.

It had been widely speculated that Final Fantasy XVI would eventually make its way to PCs. This suspicion was further fueled by the reveal trailer from the 2020 PlayStation 5 showcase, which mentioned PC as one of the supported platforms. Square Enix, however, quickly removed any reference to the PC port from their marketing materials.

The gameplay and combat system of Final Fantasy XVI raised concerns among long-time franchise fans, as it seemed to deviate from the traditional Final Fantasy formula and resemble games like Devil May Cry. Despite this skepticism, the game received critical acclaim and became a commercial success.

While fans eagerly await the release of the DLC and the PC port, they will have to exercise patience as no specific release dates were provided. Yoshida promised that more information regarding both the DLC and the PC version will be revealed before the end of the year.

Sources: Polygon

Definitions:

  • DLC: Downloadable Content
  • PC port: The adaptation of a game from one platform, such as console, to another platform, specifically PC.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Two-Seater BMW Car Set on Fire Outside a House in Mohali

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

How to Smuggle Cargo in Starfield: A Guide for Space Pirates

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

“It is Better to Wear Out than to Rust Out”: Embracing a Life of Action and Growth

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Understanding the Importance of EMI Shielding in LAMEA’s Tech Industry

Sep 4, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Combatting Muscle Loss in Space: A Promising Experiment

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Is There a Planet Nine Hidden in Our Solar System?

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments