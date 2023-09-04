Final Fantasy XVI to Receive Two Story DLC and PC Port

Final Fantasy XVI, the popular action RPG developed by Square Enix, is set to expand its dark fantasy world and fast-paced combat with the introduction of two paid story DLC installments. Producer Naoki Yoshida made the announcement during a Final Fantasy panel at the PAX West gaming convention. In addition to the DLC, Yoshida confirmed the long-rumored PC port of the game.

In a video clip posted on the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account, Yoshida expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support of the game. He also discussed the latest patch, which introduced new cosmetic customization options. However, the main highlight of the video was Yoshida’s announcement regarding the two story DLCs and the PC port.

It had been widely speculated that Final Fantasy XVI would eventually make its way to PCs. This suspicion was further fueled by the reveal trailer from the 2020 PlayStation 5 showcase, which mentioned PC as one of the supported platforms. Square Enix, however, quickly removed any reference to the PC port from their marketing materials.

The gameplay and combat system of Final Fantasy XVI raised concerns among long-time franchise fans, as it seemed to deviate from the traditional Final Fantasy formula and resemble games like Devil May Cry. Despite this skepticism, the game received critical acclaim and became a commercial success.

While fans eagerly await the release of the DLC and the PC port, they will have to exercise patience as no specific release dates were provided. Yoshida promised that more information regarding both the DLC and the PC version will be revealed before the end of the year.

Sources: Polygon

Definitions:

DLC: Downloadable Content

PC port: The adaptation of a game from one platform, such as console, to another platform, specifically PC.