New Update and DLC Announced for Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix has unveiled exciting news for Final Fantasy XVI during the PAX West 2023 Final Fantasy XVI Voice Actor Panel. Fans can expect a plethora of new content, including a new free update and two installments of paid DLCs.

The upcoming free update introduces a new weapon skin feature, allowing players to change Clive’s weapon’s appearance while keeping its stats. Players can choose from any of Clive’s weapons to customize his look. Additionally, alternate outfits will be available for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua. Players can switch between outfits at any time.

Furthermore, a brand-new weapon, the Onion Sword, will be added for Clive. This update also brings new options such as additional controller layouts to enhance gameplay experience. The update will be released a few hours after the panel.

On top of the free update, Square Enix has confirmed the development of two paid DLCs. Although details about the DLCs are scarce, fans can look forward to more information later this year.

In addition to the updates and DLCs, Square Enix is working on a PC port of Final Fantasy XVI. This means that players on PC will soon be able to enjoy the epic adventure as well.

Final Fantasy XVI, with its action-heavy gameplay and a more classical fantasy setting, aims to appeal to a wide range of gamers. The game follows Clive, the protagonist, as he battles Dominants cursed with the power to become Eikons. Clive’s mission is to avenge the tragedy caused by the Dark Eikon Ifrit. Producer Naoki Yoshida has described the game as akin to playing the lead in an epic motion picture.

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates and information about the upcoming content for Final Fantasy XVI.

