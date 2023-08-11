Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Gets Release Date

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a new game set in the FFVII universe, has a confirmed release date of September 7th for iOS and Android. The game offers a unique experience by combining moments from previous FFVII titles with new content, allowing players to embark on the journey of Sephiroth as a young hero. Preorders are now available on the App Store, and users can preregister on Google Play.

Ever Crisis maintains the iconic art style of the original PlayStation release, featuring blocky characters with updated visuals. The charming aesthetic is one of the reasons why many people are looking forward to playing the game.

The marketing campaign for Ever Crisis includes the tagline “another possibility for a remake,” which suggests that the game might introduce variations in the original storyline. However, some remain skeptical, considering the amount of new story content already present in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Nevertheless, the success of Remake and the promising future of Rebirth generate hope that Ever Crisis will deliver a satisfying experience.

Square Enix initially announced Ever Crisis in 2021 alongside an FFVII prequel and a mobile battle royale game. Unfortunately, the latter was released in 2021 but was shut down just a few months later in January.

Overall, Final Fantasy fans can look forward to September 7th as the official release date of Ever Crisis. The game’s combination of nostalgic elements and fresh content promises an exciting addition to the FFVII universe.