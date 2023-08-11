Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis: Release Date Announced

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, the mobile RPG retelling of the FFVII saga, has finally received a release date. After being initially announced in February 2021, the game will be available on iOS and Android starting from September 7.

Ever Crisis is a single-player chapter-structured RPG that encompasses the entire FFVII timeline. It aims to capture the essence of the original 1997 game while introducing new story elements written by Kazushige Nojima, the story and scenario writer of FF VII Remake. These new elements will focus on a young Sephiroth.

Players can expect to experience active-time battles in gameplay. The monetization model for the game will involve microtransactions, allowing players to purchase certain weapons and equipment.

This new release comes after Square Enix’s decision to shut down Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, their mobile battle royale game that was announced alongside Ever Crisis two years ago. Hopefully, Ever Crisis will have a more successful run and serve as an enjoyable experience for fans until the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next year.