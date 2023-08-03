Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis: A Well-Designed Gacha Game with Some Uncertainties

When Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, the idea of creating a streamlined experience of the Final Fantasy VII compilation seemed intriguing. However, it raised questions about how such a game would work, considering the diverse gameplay elements and genres present in the different Final Fantasy VII projects. After spending time with Ever Crisis in its closed beta test, these questions still remain unresolved.

The game allows players to experience the beginning segments of Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core, and the new story titled The First Soldier. Each chapter consists of combat, exploration, and cutscenes. It remains uncertain whether the entire Final Fantasy VII compilation will be covered in the game.

A notable aspect of the beta test was the inclusion of The First Soldier, which features a young Sephiroth. However, only the opening cinematic was available during the test, leaving players wanting more.

Combat in Ever Crisis combines elements from the original Final Fantasy VII and the FF7 Remake. It is turn-based, with auto-attacks from both your team and the enemies. The ATB bar allows the use of abilities and spells, and there is an auto-battle option for grinding. The sigil and shift mechanics add strategic depth to battles, allowing players to stagger enemies and optimize their party’s performance.

The menu interface can be cumbersome, requiring multiple steps to perform actions such as enhancing gear. The draw system is used to unlock weapons, which have unique abilities that impact gameplay. The ability of a weapon often takes priority over its stats, influencing players’ decisions on equipping their party members.

While Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis shows promise as a well-designed gacha game, there are areas that could benefit from improvement. The lack of controller support is a significant oversight. Overall, if you are a fan of premium gacha games, Ever Crisis may be worth exploring, but it would benefit from updates to enhance the menu interface and expand its features.