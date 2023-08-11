Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Mobile Game Set to Release on September 7th

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, an upcoming mobile game expanding the FFVII story and universe, is set to be released on iOS and Android on September 7th. Initially announced by Square Enix in 2021 alongside the battle royale action title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, the release of Ever Crisis was delayed from its original 2022 schedule. Closed beta testing for the game commenced in July of this year.

Developed by Applibot, Ever Crisis involves the contributions of Final Fantasy veterans Kazushige Nojima, Yoshinori Kitase, and Tetsuya Nomura as the scenario writer, executive producer, and creative director, respectively. The game embraces an art style reminiscent of the original FFVII characters in chibi form, with the addition of fully rendered hands for the protagonist Cloud.

The mobile game retells the events of the original Final Fantasy VII, allowing players to relive iconic moments while also providing backstory from The First Soldier, as well as stories exploring the characters’ younger days. Gameplay is based on the original game’s Active Time Battle system, which has been optimized for mobile devices.

Ever Crisis will be free-to-play, but a review of the closed beta version by Android Police indicates that players will have the option to make in-game purchases, including “gacha” mechanics to acquire weapons and other items. Fans who are eager to play the game upon its release can now pre-register for Ever Crisis on either iOS or Android platforms.